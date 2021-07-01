LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating Independence Day in a big way.
They’re hosting a day of activities that include a car show, music, food, raffles and more, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Saturday at their station on state Route 37. Proceeds will benefit the fire department.
Chief Tina Garrow said the car show is open to all, and anyone who wants to participate should arrive early. Space has been reserved for the vehicles, with a craft show and go-cart racing set up nearby. Bikes are also welcome for the car show, and trophies will be handed out.
The grill will be busy, and there will be plenty of food, including chicken, barbecue ribs, hot dogs and hamburgers. Beverages including soft drink and cold beer will also be available.
The department will also be holding a 50/50 raffle, and visitors can enjoy the sounds of live music by The Matter Hatter band from noon to 4 p.m.
Among those participating is the Believe NNY group, which will have a booth set up at the car show. Believe NNY provides financial assistance and resources to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in Northern New York who are suffering from medical illnesses, including cancer. They’ll be available for donations or the purchase of products.
Ms. Garrow said they will be following all COVID-19 Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention guidelines. The CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. Those who are not fully vaccinated, however, should continue to wear face masks indoors and some outdoor settings.
Saturday’s event is one of the fire department’s fundraisers during the year. They also host an Easter breakfast, Mother’s Day dinner and team up with the Lion’s Club on other fundraising projects.
Up-to-date information can be found on the department’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/Louisville-Vol-Fire-Dept-.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.