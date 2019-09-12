CLAYTON — The members of the trio Low Lily have deep ties to traditional musical styles, from bluegrass to Scottish tunes. But it was an untraditional upbringing for lead singer Liz Simmons that has also helped to shape the band, which will perform on Saturday evening at the Clayton Opera House.
The concert is part of the 2019 season of the Thousand Islands Performing Arts Fund season at the opera house.
Ms. Simmons was born in San Francisco to musician parents and spent her early childhood traveling through North America with them in Volkswagen bus.
“They were like hippies,” Ms. Simmons said of her parents, who eventually settled in New Hampshire, where they remain active musicians. “They graduated from Bard College and were from New York. They drove out west to San Francisco to find places to play and follow the dream.”
Low Lily has been following its own dream for about four years, and since then, collecting musical praise and awards. Their debut album, “10,000 Days Like These,” was released last year. Its title track won best bluegrass song and “fan favorite” at the Indie Music Awards in June. The trio performed the song at the ceremony, held at New York City’s Symphony Space.
In 2015, the trio’s self-titled EP made it to the “best of” list for that year by Sing Out! magazine. In 2016, Low Lily was chosen as “Most Wanted Band” for the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in Hillsdale, Columbia County.
In addition to Ms. Simmons, who also plays guitar, Low Lily consists of Flynn Cohen on guitar and Lissa Schneckenburger on fiddle. Ms. Simmons and Mr. Cohen are married. Ms. Schneckenburger is married to double bass player Corey DiMaro, who will join the trio at their Clayton concert on Saturday.
The sound of Low Lily comes from musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and on stage for nearly two decades. All members live in Brattleboro, Vt.
“We know the business — how to connect with fans and how to make each show the best we can possibly make and make them count,” Ms. Simmons said Monday in a phone interview from her home.
The members of Low Lily have deep relationships to traditional music styles.
“That’s how it all started for all of us,” Ms. Simmons said. “For me, it was being raised on traditional ballads and music.”
Those tunes ranged from songs originating in the British Isles to New Orleans.
Once she was settled in New Hampshire, following life in the van which ranged as far north as Ketchikan, Alaska, Ms. Simmons received classical musical training. But she found her way back to folk music as her teen years drew to a close. She was particularly drawn to the intersections of traditional music, and how they connect with contemporary sounds. In 2005, she received a bachelor’s degree from Goddard College in Vermont, where she studied American vernacular music of the 1920s and ’30s.
Ms. Schneckenburger, a native of Maine, began playing fiddle at the age of 6, inspired by her mother’s interest in folk music and a friend who was a professional violinist. In high school, she was headlining her own concerts. She studied at the New England Conservatory in Boston and went on to perform solo and in various groups before joining Low Lily.
“Ironically, Flynn found Irish traditional music in California and bluegrass in England,” Ms. Simmons said.
Mr. Cohen studied with the late British guitarist John Renbourn for three years at the Dartington College of Arts in England. After graduating from Dartington, he headed to Oakland to attend Mills College, where he immersed himself in the Irish traditional and bluegrass music scenes. He made his way to the east coast after a phone call with accordion champion John Whelan, who offered him the job as his guitarist.
“We all have these journeys of traditional music, so when we formed our band, it was a natural progression of bringing those strengths and skill sets to the music,” Ms. Simmons said. “But we also wanted to do more writing and more originals.”
Their concerts, Ms. Simmons said, contain a few traditional songs and several originals. They also mix instrumental and vocal tunes.
Low Lily’s touring schedule has ranged from Canada to England.
“I enjoy traveling and I enjoy the road, so it was a natural thing to come back to that as an adult,” Ms. Simmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.