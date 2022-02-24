LOWVILLE — The music department at Lowville Academy will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on March 10 and 11 and at 2 and 7 p.m. March 12 at high school auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $8 before the performances. Masks will be required to attend.
The cast:
Belle, Olivia King; the Beast, Constantine Steegmans; Gaston, Carter Green; Lefou, Jevin Ray; Maurice, Jonathan Stacy; Cogsworth, Ethan Higby; Lumiere, Elijah Flansburg; Mrs. Potts, Jane Jennings; Chip, Logan Nicol; Babette, Kaden Thompsen, and Wardrobe, Mikayla VanNest.
Also, Silly Girls: Lillian Exford, Mikayla Nicol, Eloise Blauvelt and Ariana Thomas; Monsieur d’Arque, Connor Hellinger; Young Prince, Wyatt Cornell; narrator, Annabella LaPuma; woman/enchantress, Ramsey Metzler; Baker, Nathaniel Austin; wolves, Garrett Phelps, Jada Hellinger, Ryan Myers, Landon Moshier, Brody Brown, Dalton Myers, Brett Brady, Jack Rowsam, Reggie McCollum and Sean Miller and the guards, Landon Brennan and Nelson Hall. Townspeople/enchanted objects:
Nathaniel Austin, Eloise Blauvelt, Landon Brennan, Lilian Clark, Wyatt Cornell, Quinn Cummings, Alex Dosztan, Lillian Exford, Elijah Flansburg, Leona Gohlert, Nelson Hall, Connor Hellinger, Jada Hellinger, Ethan Higby, Phoebe Jennings, Annabelle LaPuma, Kara Macaulay, Trinity Marquis, Megan McBroom, Ramsey Metzler, Logan Nicol, Mikayla Nicol, Tia Nortz,, Carly Overton, Sara Peebles, Garrett Phelps, Selena Poiblanc, Sofie Reitema, Taci Smith, Jonathan Stacy, Kaden Thompsen, Ariana Thomas, Mikayla VanNest and Taylor Zubrzycki.
The details
WHAT: Lowville Academy and Central School’s music department presents “Beauty and the Beast.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. March 10 and 11 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 12.
WHERE: The high school auditorium, 7668 N. State St.
COST: Tickets are $8.
OF NOTE: Masks will be required to attend.
