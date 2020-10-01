LOWVILLE — The village’s popular trick-or-treating event has been canceled this year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 — the latest event to fall victim to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
The event cancellation announcement was made Thursday by Halloween Towne organizers. The event was slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 31. But the event will be returning next year.
“I know many people are looking forward to the return of large events in our area and I am, too,” event chairman Jeremiah S. Papineau said in a prepared statement. “However, even though reported COVID-19 cases in our region are low when compared to other areas, we don’t want to do anything that could contribute to even the slightest uptick, especially so close on the heels of schools reopening.”
Mr. Papineau said the decision was a difficult one to make, but was made out of an abundance of caution.
Halloween Towne — which typically draws hundreds of children and families to the village’s downtown — is held the last Saturday of October each year, which would have fallen this year on the same date as Halloween. While the event has included activities like face painting, scavenger hunts, haunted houses and, last year, a free movie showing at the Town Hall Theater, Halloween Towne most notably centers around door-to-door trick-or-treating at businesses in downtown.
“In addition to the concerns over COVID-19 itself, we know small businesses have felt the pinch financially over the last six months,” said Mr. Papineau. “We didn’t feel right asking them to take on the additional expense that comes with handing out candy at our event, especially in a year where we wouldn’t have hosted any other activities over concerns about enforcing social distancing.”
Mr. Papineau said he looks forward to the return of Halloween Towne next year on its scheduled date of Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.