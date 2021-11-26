LOWVILLE — It’s time to fish Zuzu’s petals out of your pocket and listen for the bells of angel-wing graduation. It’s time for “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic will be shown at the Town Hall Theatre, 5428 Shady Ave., on Saturday night.
The inspirational tear-jerker starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed follows a man who was contemplating suicide on a journey — led by an angel-in-training — wondering what the lives of his loved ones would have been like if he had never been born.
Admission to the event is free. Popcorn and other goodies will be for sale.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. showing.
The historic Town Hall Theatre was an opera house transformed into an elegant theater in 1949, featuring the architecture of Michael J. DeAngelis and interior design and fresco painting by the famous Oscar Gias of New York City.
Since that time, it has been owned by only two families: Nick and Rena Giannocous from 1957 to 1990, and Patricia and Patrick O’Brien ever since.
