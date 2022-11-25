LOWVILLE — Exactly 200 people gathered on Thanksgiving morning to take on the 11th Annual Lowville Turkey Day 5K.
According to a news release provided by event organizer Eric J. Virkler, among the runners and walkers were a number of groups and families of seven or eight people of all ages from around the county participating together. Some came prepared with “turkey attire.”
Because the event is a “fun run,” there was no official timing or awards, however, informal timing found Grace Bailey of Lyons Falls the fastest woman, completing the 5-kilometer route in 21 minutes, 45 seconds, followed by Eliana Bonbrest in 22:20 and Grace Davis in 22:38.
The fastest man on the course was Hunter More of Croghan with a time of 17:30, followed by Conner Zehr with 18:17 and a trio of finishers with a 19:18 time — Mason Zehr, MacCoy Maciejko and Mitchell Domagala.
Proceeds from the $10 registration fees collected, donations from sponsors Dr. Steve Lyndaker and Dr. Shareen Palmer of Lowville Medical Associates and Invenergy’s Number Three Wind Farm, and a pie auction held after the 5K was completed totaled about $3,000, according to Mr. Virkler, which will be donated to the United Way Renee Beyer Memorial Fund.
The Double Play Fitness & Community Center hosted the event.
