CHAUMONT — North country musicians are invited to take the stage at the Spring JAM-boree on Sunday, March 26 sponsored by the Lyme Performing Arts Council.
The event, from noon to 5 p.m. will be at the Crescent Restaurant & Bar, 12260 E Main St., Chaumont. Suggested donation of $5 will support LPAC’s 2024 concerts and events.
The open-mic style event will be hosted by blues musician Tas Cru, an international touring artist and a resident of Chaumont. Musicians can sign up to play the day of the event. Microphones, drums and a small number of amplifiers will be on hand, or performers can bring their own. Raffles will be held and food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day.
The nonprofit LPAC is dedicated to providing live performances by skilled artists for the residents, both permanent and seasonal, of the town of Lyme and surrounding communities. This is the third JAM-boree that LPAC has held at the Crescent. The organization also presents a “Monday Music on the Lake” summer concert series and an annual “BBQ ‘n’ Blues” event at the Chaumont Fire Hall.
