CHAUMONT — The Lyme Performing Arts Council has announced the schedule for its 2023 Monday Music on the Lake series.
The three concerts, all at 6:30 p.m., are at Bicentennial Park in Chaumont and are free to attend. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The schedule:
June 26: River Brain Trust
This band blends bluegrass, folk and Americana in a rollicking style they call “Gray Roots Music.” The band features veteran north country musicians Leean Carbone (bass/vocals), Bryant Kayser (guitar/mandolin/dobro/vocals), Tom Richter (banjo/guitar/vocals) and James Rooney (guitar/mandolin/vocals).
July 24: Hot Kogan
This popular north country band covers songs from the ’60s to today, performing a wide variety of music from rock to country to R&B. Their talent and high energy have gained them a large following across the region.
Aug. 28: Ferguson & Rogers
With a combined 110 years of music experience, Paul Ferguson (keyboard/bass/vocals) and D.J. Rogers (drums/vocals) play “the music you grew up with” including classic hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
BBQ & BLUES
In addition to the series, LPAC’s annual BBQ ‘n’ Blues event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route 12E. Music will be provided by acclaimed veteran blues artists the Tas Cru Band and the Ron Spencer Band. In addition, there will be vendors selling a variety of merchandise. The event is presented in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.