There are several community events coming up during the July 8 weekend.
LYONS FALLS FESTIVAL
Lyons Falls Alive is hosting its annual festival Saturday starting with a parade at 2 p.m. starting at the Riverside Community Park. There will be food available starting at 3 p.m. from the Lyons Falls Fire Department and EMS. The Community Service Award will be presented. There is still room for players of any age or skill level for the kickball tourney which begins at 5 p.m. Those don’t have a full team but want to participate, may call the library at 315-348-6180 to be put on a team.
Other activities include a car show, children’s games, a basket auction by Forest Presbyterian Church, Bake Walk and live band in the evening. The festival concludes with fireworks at dusk,
For more information or to participate call Christine Chaufty at 315-766-6897 or Virginia Fitzergald at 315-513-4510.
CARTHAGE FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2023 Fireworks Festival with support from area sponsors 4 p.m. until dusk Saturday at Turning Point Park off State Street.
There will be live entertainment by “The Nelson Brothers Band,” food trucks and vendors with a fireworks display at dusk.
