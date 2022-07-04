Falls festival celebrates the 4th

A 1934 Plymouth Sedan was displayed in the car show and was driven in the parade as part of the Falls Festival held Saturday in Lyons Falls. The event, which began with a freedom run and walk, included a parade through the village that ended at Riverside Park. The festivities included a car show, firefighters’ lunch, kickball game, food truck and live music. The 1934 Plymouth was one of the many cars featured in both the parade and the car show. The day ended with a fireworks display. Annie Cayer/Johnson Newspapers

LYONS FALLS — The Falls Festival held Saturday, which began with a freedom run and walk, included a parade through the village that ended at Riverside Park.

