WATERTOWN — The contemporary rock musical “First Date” will be staged at 8 tonight, Friday and Saturday by Watertown Lyric Theater.
The shows are at the Bruce M. Wright Memorial Conference Center, 1291 Faichney Drive, Watertown.
The musical explores the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-something New York City singles set up on a date.
The show opened on Broadway in August of 2013, running for 174 performances, before closing in January of 2014. Its book is by Austin Winsberg, music by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner with lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.
The story concerns Aaron, who is set up with serial-dater Casey for a casual drink at a busy New York City restaurant. The meeting turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner as it unfolds in real time and as the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening.
In a twist, Casey and Aaron’s inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines.
The cast
Ryan DeTomi as Aaron, Olivia Grant as Casey, Weston Young as man one, Juan Aguiar as man two, Jodi Castelo as woman one, Jennifer Walck as woman two and Daniel Allington-Turner as man three.
Directing the show is Cameron Young and Jonathan P. Cole. It’s choreographed by Miss Grant and Heather Miner.
