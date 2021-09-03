M.I.A group plan trip to Clayton

CENTRAL SQUARE - On Monday, Oct. 11, the Central Square/West Monroe M.I.A. group are going on a trip to go and see Ron and Nancy Onesong perform a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.
The group will depart from the Central Square Walmart at 9:15 a.m. When they arrive in Clayton (no coffee stop on the way) there will be time to stroll down the main streets, shop and visit the food emporium for “River Rat” cheese or a bottle of the “Original” Thousand Islands Dressing.
At noon the group will head to the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel for lunch. The hotel has recently been awarded the Four Diamond status from the Automobile Association of America (AAA). The hotel is one of only 24 hotels in Upstate New York to hold this distinction. The hotel will serve a buffet of salad, rolls, seasonal vegetables, garlic whipped potatoes. beef Stroganoff with egg noodles, vegetable lasagna with Alfredo sauce, carrot cake with caramel drizzle plus coffee or tea.
After lunch the group will head to the show to listen to Ron and Nancy Onesong perform.
The day will end with an 1 ½ hour narrated sightseeing cruise. Cruise departs and returns from the hotel.
Around 5:30 p.m. the bus will depart for home and should be back in Central Square around 6:45 p.m.
All reservation need to be in by Sept. 11. Cost per person is $132 if 30 people go, $121 if 35 go, and $111 if 42 go.
For reservations or question call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319.
