M. Night Shyamalan is filming his new movie in Philly area
PHILADELPHIA — M. Night Shyamalan has announced he officially started filming his 15th movie, the mysteriously named “Knock at the Cabin,” and production will take place in and around Philadelphia and in South Jersey.
Shyamalan last week posted a photo announcing that production on the film had officially commenced, holding a clipperboard with the film’s title and an image of foggy, spooky woods. Parts of the movie will be filmed in Philadelphia, around the city and in Burlington County.
The two leads of the film are Ben Aldridge, who starred in “Pennyworth,” a TV series based on the Batman comics, and Lancaster native Jonathan Groff, who starred in the Netflix series “Mindhunters.” Also announced for the cast are Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird.
Shyamalan, who was raised in the area, often films his movies in Philadelphia and its suburbs, a tribute to his childhood.
Little is known about the film, though if it’s anything like Shyamalan’s previous work, it will be a simmering, creepy thriller, complete with his now-trademark mind-blowing twists.
Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the film for Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled to premiere Feb. 3, 2023.
