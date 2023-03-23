WATERTOWN — The comic relief on display at Watertown High School as students rehearse for their annual musical has been greeted with enthusiasm.
“After the past three years, it’s been wonderful to literally laugh at rehearsal every day,” said Rebecca A. Rose, director and WHS music teacher. “The one-liners and the story are just so sweet and heartfelt.”
The Watertown High School music department will present, “The Addams Family Musical — School Edition” for four shows: 7 tonight, 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the WHS auditorium.
No WHS musical was staged in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, “The Little Mermaid Jr.” made a splash when musicals returned to the school.
“I feel that we’re back to pre-COVID and our years of not having live performances,” Mrs. Rose said. But she tempered that comment with a quote from one of the characters from “The Addams Family”:
“I laughingly worry about using the word normal now, because to quote Morticia, ‘Normal is an illusion,’” Mrs. Rose said. “However, this year feels more like it used to be before March of 2020.”
For instance, Mrs. Rose said that the musical had an impressive turnout of participants. “We have 45 in the cast and 20 students working crew, as well as my wonderful team of 20 volunteers,” she said. “I do feel we are back on track, and growing as well. It really is a wonderful feeling, and this show has been such a great experience.”
“The Addams Family School Edition” has been adapted from the original off-Broadway production. Its music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa and the book is by Rick Elice and
Marshall Brickman.
“When the team and I were looking at possibilities for show for this school year, we were looking for a show that had a large ensemble, lots of lead roles and something that would be a fun experience for both our actors and audiences,” said Mrs. Rose, who is assisted in directing duties by Barbara Parks. “‘The Addams Family’ fit all of those to a T and even though this is a different story from the 1960s show, there is still this sense of nostalgia for the Addams family in popular culture today.”
The plot of the production concerns Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who in this Addams Family version, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father, Gomez, and begs him not to tell her mother, Morticia. Gomez must keep a secret from his wife, something he’s never done before.
“When I was reading through the script and seeing Wednesday trying to get her family to act normal and then her boyfriend Lucas literally begging his family to do the same thing, it really resonated with me that normal is personal to each family and experience,” Mrs. Rose said.
Senior Ava Hanson plays Morticia on Friday night and on Saturday afternoon. She splits the role with Gianna Soluri
“The thing that people can learn from this is that you can’t fit into a glove of normalcy or fit into one category of ‘This is what’s right,’” Miss Hanson said. “It kind of depends on the person and depends on the people you’re around and the people you surround yourself with.”
Miss Hanson, who plans to attend Jefferson Community College in the fall and then continuing her studies to become a background investigator, said she is enjoying the show because of its versatility. “It’s a good way to include a lot of kids and to make people feel at home,” she said. Senior Rayhan Davis plays Gomez on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. He splits the role with Jack Marra.
“The music is very energetic and bouncy,” he said. “We’ve got some sad, somber ones and some heartfelt songs in there too.”
“The Addams Family Musical — School Edition” is Mr. Davis’s first musical he’s been involved with. He said that he saw a musical a few years ago, and made it a goal to get involved with one.
“It’s been on my bucket list, sitting, just waiting to do it,” said Mr. Davis, who in the fall will attend Clarkson University to study aerospace engineering. “I said, ‘You know what? In my senior year,I’ve got to start cleaning that list up and start doing it before it’s too late.’”
Dances raise the bar
For the set of the show this year, digital projections are being used and integrating set pieces with the projections.
“Our team has built some pretty fun set pieces that we are excited for our audience to see these come to life,” Mrs. Rose said.
Madilyn Eveleigh is the show’s choreographer.
“We were able to obtain the rights to the original show choreography by Sergio Trujillo,” Mrs. Rose said. “Miss Maddie has done an amazing job using the actors and the choreography to fill our stage, and using the dances as set pieces. She has really raised the bar for our show this year with the dancing.”
The main cast of “The Addams Family Musical” at WHS:
Gomez: Jack Marra and Rayhan Davis.
Morticia: Gianna Soluri and Ava Hanson.
Fester: Jonah Stone and Amelia Lynch.
Wednesday: Adriana Gibbons and Kelsee Donato.
Pugsley: Andy Merryman and Mason Andiorio.
Lurch: Kilian Faber.
Grandma: Sophia Emerton and Kayla Moore.
Alice Beineke: Olivia Urf and Riley St. Joseph.
Mal Beineke: Evan Autote and Tristin Clifford.
Lucas Beineke: Danny Maurer and Samuel Demarco.
Featured dancers:
Grim Reaper: Finley Swartz
The Moon: Brooke Vrooman
Moon and Me Dancers: Bella Cavallario, Addyson Charlebois, Amelia Crasper, Mia Kelly, Adorie Jones, Haley Shear, Jaden Thomas and Aubrey Thurston.
THE DETAILS
WHAT: Watertown High School Music Department presents, “The Addams Family Musical - School Edition.”
WHEN: 7 tonight, 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WHERE: WHS auditorium, 1335 Washington St.
COST: General admission, $5. Tickets are for sale at the WHS main office and at the door prior to each show.
OF NOTE: There are two casts for the show; the “Thing” cast for tonight and Saturday night and the “Itt” cast for Friday night and the Saturday matinee.
