MACS Alumni Association’s annual dinner/meeting June 18

MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School (MACS) Alumni Association’s annual dinner/meeting will take place on Saturday, June 18, at The Eis House Lodge located at 144 Academy St., Mexico.
The dinner/meeting will start with a cash bar/social hour at 4 p.m.
A turkey buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Cakes furnished by Damiano’s Eatery will be served for dessert.
Recognition of alumni from the classes whose years end in two and seven will occur; those guests will receive MACS Alumni Association coffee mugs or wine glasses created by Jeff Beardslee of Custom Novelty Prints.
Several MACS Alumni Association Scholarships will be awarded as well as awards to the Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Darlene Upcraft, MACS Board of Education member, will be inducted into the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
MACS Superintendent, Dr. Donna Runner will provide an update on the MACS District.
The cost of the dinner is $18.50 per person. Also, if you are an alumnus, add $4 for association dues to the reservation as this helps to defray the cost of postage for the spring newsletter and the cost of dinners for guests (student scholarship recipients, honorees, etc.)
Make checks payable to MACS Alumni Association and mail to Karen Brown, 117 Middle Road, Oswego, NY 13126. Mail reservations by June 11.
As a reminder, attendees to the dinner/meeting do not have to be graduates. Anyone with an interest in the MACS District is welcomed.
