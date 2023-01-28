CENTRAL NEW YORK - Teen artists, from 14 Central New York counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools, submitted thousands of their best works of art for national and local recognition in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College, this year’s award-winning entries will be on exhibit through early March.

Earlier this month, volunteer judges-professional artists, educators and photographers-poured over the 4,000 individual and 102 portfolio entries to select pieces within 17 categories. Over 1,155 works were awarded. A special awards ceremony, held at SRC Arena/OCC campus on Jan. 17, celebrates the Gold Key-first place selections for entry in national competition, as well as local awards, cash prizes, and special recognition.

