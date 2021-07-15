SACKETS HARBOR — Three well known and crowd-pleasing magicians will present their “Magic Beyond Imagination” show here for two nights in July.
Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 23 and 24 at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main St.
Mr. Thomas is a magic creator, technician, artist and a TV consultant to magician David Blaine. Mr. Blaine has called Mr. Thomas “simply the greatest close-up magician alive today.”
His magic defies logic and understanding. He recently returned from a tperformance on the magic competition television program “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and an exclusive performance for Madonna at her home in London.
Kozmo, the stage name of Ted Brainard, is a legendary street performer, who has thrilled audiences from Bourbon Street to The Great Wall of China with his humorousbrand of magic. In addition to performing at festivals and on street corners around the U.S., Kozmo has appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and has toured China.
Joe Maxwell is one of the world’s most sought after drummers, having toured the world with Grammy-nominated recording artist Moby. But Joe’s real passion is mental magic, stunning audiences with his unbelievable predictions.
