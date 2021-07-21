WATERTOWN — State and local officials gathered Wednesday morning to raise the curtain on the newly renovated auditorium at the Dulles State Office Building.
They celebrated the opening of the more than $3.5 million remodeled auditorium during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The remodel was recently completed, just in time for the Disabled Persons Action Organization to host a ABBA tribute band performance, ABRA Cadabra, on Oct. 1.
During Wednesday’s announcement, DPAO founder Joe Rich expressed his gratitude to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Office of General Services for providing such a “magnificent auditorium” that his organization and others in the community can continue to use and enjoy.
“We are truly impressed by the upgrades that have been made and are especially pleased with the effort that went into making the theater a more accessible space for all,” Mr. Rich said.
Before the project, the auditorium hosted numerous performances over the years. The Letterman, Broadway touring shows, and local productions by Lyric Theater, Stage Notes youth theater and the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, have also graced the state office building’s stage.
The DPAO’s performances have raised money to benefit the programs and services the organization provides to more than 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Now, many of the improvements will also benefit disabled people who attend the auditorium’s performances. For instance, ramps on either side of the auditorium lead up to stage.
The increase in accessibility also includes Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant theater seating in areas throughout the auditorium, handrails, bathrooms and dressing rooms.
The project started on time in March 2020 but took a little longer during the COVID-19 pandemic, partly because construction supplies were hard to come by, OGS officials said.
The last of the work, upgrading the audio equipment, was completed just last week.
Mr. Rich is also impressed with new technical and state-of-the-art production equipment that makes it easier to put on the productions. A “control panel” at the back of the auditorium will allow artists do more with their performances than before the project.
“This type of venue is so important to our community,” he said.
Commissioner RoAnn M. Destito thanked OGS staff and contractors for their work in getting the project completed.
BCA Associates Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, PC of Watertown, was the design consultant. The general construction contractor was Bette & Cring, LLC of Latham. Electrical contractor Dow Electric, Inc., Malone, and Jade Stone Engineering, PLLC, Watertown, were among other firms involved in the project.
