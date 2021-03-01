OSWEGO — The fourth annual “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” is kicking off 2021 announcing the dates of the upcoming four part LIVE event.
The “Make It Happen 20K” combines long standing 5K races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into one 20K series. The series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events. The first 5K of the series will kick off on Saturday, May 1 with the Out Run Autism 5K, followed by the Oswego Little League 5K on June 20, the Oswego Health Foundation’s, For Your Health 5K on Aug. 14, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5K on Oct. 10.
Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner. The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.
“It is our hope that both avid runners and walkers and anyone looking to kick start optimal health and wellness in 2021 will consider participating in the series thus supporting these great community organizations,” noted Julie Chetney, series committee member.
Registration will open soon! Visit https://makeithappenoswego.com/ for more information.
