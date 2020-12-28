MALONE — A home on Elm Street and a dairy farm on County Route 24 took top honors in this year’s holiday decoration contest sponsored by the Malone Chamber of Commerce and Northern Adirondack Reality.
The business award in this year’s decoration contest goes to Bilow Farms on County Route 24, according to Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Chamber of Commerce.
The decorative display at Bilow Farms included multiple pieces of farm equipment decked out with seasonal light displays.
Scharf said the residential award goes to Peter Dumas at 127 Elm Street.
Scharf said the contest’s judges announced the winners Saturday, and there were 29 entries in this year’s contest.
“There were a lot of nominations this year, probably twice as many as last year,” Scharf said. “There were probably some homes that should have been nominated but weren’t, there were a lot of good decorations this year.”
According to Scharf, there were three entrants tied for the residential award with the winner ultimately drawn from a hat.
The second place award went to Craig and Julie Franz at 37 Morton Street and the third place award went to a house at 1361 Teboville Road, according to Scharf. The name of the third place winner was not immediately available.
Scharf said she appreciated the efforts of Joanna Brown at Northern Adirondack Reality, the business that put up the money for this year’s prizes, and the work of Kelly Lamay who kept track of all of the registries in this year’s contest.
Brown said she did not envy the decision the judges had to make, citing the number of impressive holiday light displays in the community this year.
“It was a really difficult decision for them,” Brown said, “I saw each of the homes and businesses in the contest and I was impressed by how many beautiful decorations there were.”
According to Brown, she got involved with this year’s contest because of her love of Christmas and her desire to make this year’s contest a family event.
“I have always loved Christmas and when I heard about the contest I knew it was something I needed to jump on,” Brown said. “I also wanted little kids to be involved, wanted it to be a family event and being a sponsor I asked a few families to go out and enjoy all the lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.