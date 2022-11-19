CROGHAN — For the second year Maple & Mistletoe, an event organized by Croghan community volunteers to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer, will be held on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
The family-fun event will feature a Christmas parade, a petting zoo, food, artisans and crafters throughout the village.
“With the success of last year’s event, the parade is expanding, and more events and food options are planned,” said Becky Knight, event committee member. “This is an opportunity to celebrate the small businesses and local artisans that make our town and village so wonderful.”
Village events start at 11 a.m. The Maple & Mistletoe parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. will begin at the Croghan Recreational Park, go down Convent Street, continue down Main Street and turN down Bridge Street where it concludes.
Participating businesses and organizations include:
— The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York: Croghan Train Depot selling hot dogs
— Fried dough and hot chocolate, possibly nachos sale
— St. Stephen’s Church selling chili and Mac n cheese.
— Basselin House hosting basket raffle and bake sale to benefit Croghan Food Pantry. Contact Kathleen Ritz Bush at 315-836-7382 to donate baked goods or Janine Mattimore at 315-804-4705 to donate raffle baskets. There will also be a donation box available for the collection of Health & Beauty and Cleaning Supplies for the Croghan Food Pantry.
Follow the event’s Facebook page “Maple & Mistletoe: A Croghan Village Holiday” for updates on the holiday happenings.
For more information, contact Becky Knight at becky@timothyfarley.com or Calvin Campany at calvincampany@hotmail.com.
