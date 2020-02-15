PIERREPONT MANOR - It will soon be 2020 Maple Weekends time. Preparations are already underway for March 21-22 and March 28-29 Maple Weekend open house events at 18 sites in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and Oneida counties and at the International Maple Museum. A wide array of maple products from maple syrup, maple sugarcakes, and maple cream to maple floss, maple brown sugar, maple milk and more sweet treats will be available for purchase. Check details and directions at www.mapleweekend.com for sites that may be open only on Saturdays or one of the two weekends.
Visitors to sugarhouses in this northern region of New York state will meet sugarmakers, enjoy sap-to-syrup tours, taste samples, and see how sap is boiled into syrup at ultramodern sugarhouses as well as one making maple for 99 years and one boiling sap since 1844.
The participating sites, stretching from the foothills of the Adirondack mountains to Black River Bay, and Tug Hill to areas named for the steam engine inventor, a Central American country, and a Carthaginian Empire hero; and into the Mohawk Valley; represent more than 176 years of maple sugaring. A new participant in this northern region of New York state for 2020 is Silver Sap Maple in New Bremen, near Lowville.
Maple Weekend pancake breakfasts will be offered for varying prices at:
. International Maple Museum, 7 a.m.-noon, at 9756 State Route 812, Croghan;
. Red Schoolhouse Maple, 8 a.m.-noon, 2437 County Route 4, Fulton;
. V.V.S. FFA Maple Market at Verona-Verona-Sherrill High School, 7:30 a.m.-noon, 5275 State Route 31, Verona; and
. Saturday, March 28 only, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Mannsville United Methodist Church, 203 Lorraine Street, Mannsvillle.
Special events include the Sixth Annual Maple Sap Run 5K Race and 3K Walk starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the South Jefferson Mannsville-Manor Elementary School, U.S. Route 11, Mannsville; register with 315-222-8126 or www.facebook.com/mapleweekend/walk.
The 2020 Maple Weekend sites in Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties are:
Dexter: Farmhouse Maple, 22341 State Route 180, 315-486-5981. Wagon rides, face painting, lots of family fun.
Mannsville: Rudd’s Family Maple Syrup, 16370 Balch Place, 315-405-1479. Taste the traditions and experience the heritage of maple here since 1921.
Mannsville: Massey Ranch Maple, 20605 Combs Road, 315-783-5939. See how maple syrup is made the traditional way.
Castorland: Swiss’er Sweet Maple, 6242 Swiss Road, 315-346-1034. See and taste a Zehr family tradition from trees to table.
Copenhagen: Only on March 21 and March 28: Moser’s Mapleridge Farm, 3981 Wilson Road, Copenhagen, 315-688-2518. A family tradition for more than 35 years.
Croghan: International Maple Museum, 9756 State Route 812, 315-346-1107. Pancake breakfast all four days 7 a.m.-noon; it’s all about the maple syrup.
Croghan: Moser’s Maple, 9605 Croghan Reservoir Road, 315-486-7933. Where modern syrup production meets traditional candy making.
Croghan: Pierce’s Sugar Spigot, 11603 Route 812, 315-543-2980. See how boiling raw sap from maple trees becomes sweet maple syrup.
Croghan: Only on March 21-22: Sterling Valley Maple, 9610 Croghan Reservoir Road, 315-586-2599. Three generations making quality maple products.
Croghan: Yancey’s Sugarbush, 7981 Long Pond Road, 315-346-6356. Draft horse maple production and old-fashioned family fun since 1844!
New Bremen/Lowville: Only on March 21-22: Silver Sap Maple, 8720 Mattis Road, 315-221-0510. Visit a quaint, yet modern maple syrup operation.
Clinton: Shaw’s Maple Products, 7945 Maxwell Road, 315-725-0547. Watch them boiling over a traditional wood fire-fired evaporator. Free tours and samples.
New Hartford: Tibbitts Maple, 8874 Tibbitts Road, 315-793-3114. Four generations of sugarmakers and growing.
Verona: V.V.S. FFA Maple Market, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, 5275 State Route 31, 315-829-7462. Free wagon rides and guided tour by FFA members.
Fulton: Red Schoolhouse Maple, 2437 County Route 4, 315-243-1034. Pancake breakfast and gourmet maple products.
Hannibal: Maple Hill Farm, 86 Guernsey Road, 315-593-2396. Maple syrup, maple cream, molded sugar.
Hannibal: Maple Hollow Farm, 1309 County Route 85, 315-564-7133. Enjoy free samples of pure maple syrup, maple cream and maple fluff.
Mexico: Yardley Maple, 524 County Route 64, 315-380-1416. Tour the sugarhouse and see the process of sap being turned into pure maple syrup.
Photo courtesy of NYS Maple Producers.
