OSWEGO COUNTY - In honor of National Nutrition Month, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will hold its first informational event of 2023 for the public to learn more about the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). This event will be held at 2 p.m. on March 28 in the downstairs community room at the Oswego Public Library, 120 E. Second St., Oswego. Registration is not required. For more information, or RSVP, call or email Amanda Musgrove at (315) 963-7286 ext. 302 or ajm488@cornell.edu.
Light refreshments will be provided by a local partnering agency, Desens House of Oswego. The event will be open to all potential partnering agency’s as well as the public. EFNEP serves all of Oswego County with outreach education to low-income families to teach healthy eating, healthy physical activities, healthy and economical shopping and so much more. CCE Oswego’s EFNEP nutrition educators look forward to sharing more about the program and learning from each other in how they can better serve the community.
