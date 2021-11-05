Christmas Queen Mariah Carey is back to ring in the holidays.
The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer is returning to Apple TV+ this year with another holiday special, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” the streaming service announced Tuesday.
The special will include the first public performance of her new single, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
Carey teased the single Monday, the day after Halloween, in a short clip of her bashing pumpkins on her doorstep.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” released in 1994, first hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 and repeated the honor a year later.
No premiere date was announced for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.”
