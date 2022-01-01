Mariah Carey makes more history with holiday hit

Mariah Carey has done it once again.
Even after Christmas, the “Queen of Christmas” is ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart — and making history with her ubiquitous holiday hit.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains at number one on the American pop music chart — and because the chart is technically dated Jan. 1, 2022, the 1994 song is the first to hit the top spot in four distinct years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The additional week on top has allowed the “Vision of Love” chanteuse to extend a few records she already set.
For example, the 52-year-old Long Island native is the artist who’s spent the most weeks at number one overall in her career: now a total of 86. Rihanna, who’s racked up 60, is in second place.
Carey also holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 for the Walter Afanasieff-assisted song, and the record for being the artist who’s reached the top in the most distinct years: now a total of 18.
Those years were 1990-2000, 2005-2006, 2008 and 2019-2022.
The Jan. 1 chart also represents another first for the Hot 100.
The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride,” which was originally released in 1963, made it to the top 10, at number 10.
It’s the legendary girl group’s second top 10, and its first in 58 years and two months, setting a new record for the longest gap between top 10 hits.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first top 10, “Be My Baby,” hit number two in October of 1963.
Coincidentally, Carey was inspired by The Ronettes’ lead singer Veronica Bennett aka Ronnie Spector — so much so that the five-time Grammy Award winner paid homage to her by wearing white go-go boots, a ‘60s bouffant hairstyle, and a belted minidress in the music video for “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
