Maritime Museum hosts Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival May 21 and 22

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and other waterfront organizations are preparing to host the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. Oswego’s West Pier and Wright’s Landing will bustle with free activities from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
“We are fortunate to be surrounded by water here in Oswego; whether it is a Great Lake, a spectacular harbor or a fish-filled river which is also part of the greater New York State Canal system,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the Maritime Museum. “This event is a great opportunity for people to learn about all the waterfront has to offer and how to experience it safely.”
The city of Oswego and Port of Oswego Authority join the museum in offering this event which showcases the Port City’s waterfront. Previously billed as an annual waterfront open house, the event is part of National Safe Boating Week and gives visitors the opportunity to explore the Historic Maritime District. People can tour the museum and view its collection of watercrafts, learn about boater safety, and find out about other events coming up on the waterfront.
“We’ll be adding some new activities to the event this year,” said Niess. “Representatives NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the local Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will be here to talk about the designation process and where we stand right now.
“We’ll also be hosting the ‘Happy Pirates’ performing troupe and two Girl Scout troops, -10566 and -10567, will join them to offer ‘Pancakes with Pirates’ each morning,” she added. “A representative from Leanna’s Art Studio will lead a ‘Chalk the Pier’ activity and the Boating Institute of America will have new boats on trailers for people to view as well.”
The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego City Fire Department, and the New York State Sea Grant will also be at hand with displays and demonstrations. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will feature a temporary exhibit about Harborfest and lead a lighthouse activity for children. Its fleet will be open for tours and the LT-5 will host dockside presentations. Lighthouse boat tours will also be offered, weather permitting.
Located at 1 W. First St., Oswego, the museum and Treasure Chest gift shop are open daily from 1-5 p.m., with expanded hours in July and August from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call the museum at 315-342-0480 or visit https://hlwmm.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.