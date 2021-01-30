OSWEGO — Lighthouses have a special place in the hearts and minds of many and serve, much as they always have, as beacons of hope and sanctuary.
As stewards of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is responsible for spearheading the physical restoration, historic interpretation, and public access tours of the iconic symbol of the city.
The Maritime Museum seeks to engage artists with a juried photography exhibit and a virtual exhibit featuring the works of the photography community. Photographers travel from around the state to Oswego to photograph the West Pierhead Lighthouse in all four seasons — they want to feature their work. The lighthouse-centered juried exhibits will display selected works from both youth and adult entries. Through these exhibits, the museum seeks to promote the photographers, and use their works to build a sense of community pride in local historical resources.
The juried exhibit will be unveiled May 15 at the Maritime Museum’s annual Waterfront Open House weekend and can be viewed through Labor Day. All photographs must be submitted by April 30.
The complete call for artists and rules for entry are available at hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480 for more information.
The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open by appointment through March 31.
