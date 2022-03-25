Mark Hamill finally gets his own name on Twitter
He blew up the Death Star in an instant, but it took nearly a decade to get a verified Twitter account in his own name.
Mark Hamill, famous for playing “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker, celebrated securing the handle MarkHamill over the weekend.
“After almost 10 years as HamillHimself-Twitter has finally allowed my account to use my own name,” he said Saturday. “Welcome to MarkHamill & I hope there’s no confusion or nostalgia for the loss of alliteration or any questions about why I don’t also use my middle name: Richard.”
Hamill’s very popular account may have a new name, but he was able to carry over his nearly 5 million followers, including “Modern Family” producer Danny Zuker, who asked if he could use the 70-year-old actor’s old account name.
“Be my guest, Danny,” Hamill said. “It’s all YOURS.”
Another follower asked Hamill to explain the long saga that led to his reclaiming his name. According to Hamill, when he joined Twitter in May 2011, someone not named Mark Hamill was already using his name.
“Twitter took it away from whoever was using it because that wasn’t their real name,” he claimed.
In addition to chatting about “Star Wars” with fans in cyberspace, Hamill uses his Twitter feed to sarcastically share his thoughts on people and events in politics. In recent weeks, he’s celebrated Ukraine’s resilience in defending itself against Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom he seems to see as the emperor of The Dark Side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.