Martinsburg Day to celebrate historic village

MARTINSBURG — The 19th annual Martinsburg Day will offer activities for all ages throughout the village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
There will be vendors and crafters along with village wide garage sales. There will be historic displays at the William H. Bush Memorial Library, the West Martinsburg’s 1840 Church and the Old Town Hall. The event will include a silent auction, dime toss and music.
The Martinsburg Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue and the Methodist Church will sell strawberry shortcake. In addition hamburgers and hot dogs as well as ice cream and baked goods will be available for purchase at various locations.
The library will host a Chalk Art Contest, free for all ages with the theme: Family, Friends, Community. Cash prizes of $20 for first, $15 for second and $10 for third will be awarded. Materials for the contest may be picked up at the William H. Bush Memorial Library, 5605 Whittaker Road Extension, and be returned by Aug. 7. Art boards will be judged by patrons of the library on Martinsburg Day. Prizes will be awarded at the William Bush Memorial Library, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 14.
The library and the Martinsburg Historical Society will sponsor a Scavenger Hunt for adults and families with the theme: Historic Homes and Properties. Three first place prizes and five second place will be awarded. Materials may be picked up at the library or the Old Martinsburg Town Hall and must be returned by Aug. 7 to the town hall or library. Prizes will be awarded at the Old Martinsburg Town Hall, on Martinsburg Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Events for the day are sponsored by a grant from Humanities N.Y., Martinsburg Historical Society, Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department, William H. Bush Memorial Library and Martinsburg United Methodist Church.
