Martinsburg Day to celebrate historic village

A scene from last year’s Martinsburg Day. Journal & Republican photo

MARTINSBURG — The 19th annual Martinsburg Day will offer activities for all ages throughout the village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

There will be vendors and crafters along with village wide garage sales. There will be historic displays at the William H. Bush Memorial Library, the West Martinsburg’s 1840 Church and the Old Town Hall. The event will include a silent auction, dime toss and music.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.