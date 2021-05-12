Here’s a little magic from Marvel’s God of Mischief.
The highly anticipated “Loki” series will debut on Disney+ two days earlier than expected on June 9, with weekly installments continuing to be released on Wednesdays from there.
The announcement was made in a video last week by actor Tom Hiddleston, who stars as Loki.
“I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though he’s arguably incredibly heroic himself,” Hiddleston said. “You know, cunning. Charming. I could go on, but maybe why don’t I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”
“Loki” is the third series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which both debuted earlier this year.
Both of those series released weekly episodes on Fridays.
The morally questionable Loki has long been a fan favorite in the Marvel movies, with Hiddleston appearing in multiple “Thor” and “Avengers” films as the character.
The new “Loki” show, which also stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, picks up after the events of the 2019 movie “Avengers: Endgame” and centers on Hiddleston’s character attempting to restore a reality that he broke.
