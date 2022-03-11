MASSENA — Massena has been added to a state website advertising filming locations in New York.
The Governor’s Office of Motion Picture & Television Development worked with Film Massena to add the location to its website at www.nysfilm.smugmug.com.
Film Massena is trying to bring filmmaking and filmmaking opportunities to the area. Elijah O. Winfrey is the Film Massena coordinator.
“This is big because this is the site New York state directs incoming filmmakers to when they are looking for locations to film. While there are no promises of productions coming here, we will have the same opportunity to be seen as everyone else, which is something that up until now had not happened,” Mr. Winfrey said.
He credited Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, for their assistance in getting Film Massena recognition at the state level. He said the lawmakers wrote a letter to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Film Massena’s behalf, prompting a conversation between the group and the state office.
The addition will allow prospective filmmakers to see what Massena has to offer for location shoots. The submitted photographs were taken by local filmmaker Kristian Fino.
“My hope is the photos we submitted will give filmmakers a better idea of how cinematic Massena is,” Mr. Winfrey said. “The door is open to submitting more photos. In fact, they specifically asked for more, so we will hopefully be adding to the current collections in the near future.”
Meanwhile, Elijah Winfrey Studios continues to look for anyone who’s interested in taking part in future productions. Team members are needed in a number of areas, including makeup effects, art, script writing, actors, audio technicians and social media managers.
The studio now has a core of about 14 people but wants to add more because of future filming plans. Experience would help, but it’s not necessary.
When a project comes up, team members will be the first to be offered the work. If nobody from the team is interested, Mr. Winfrey will do outside auditions or outside interviews to fill positions available for upcoming films.
Anyone who’s interested can reach Mr. Winfrey by email at elijahwinfreybooking@gmail.com with the subject line “studio.” He can also be reached on the studio’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ElijahWinfreyStudios.
