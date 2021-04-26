MASSENA — A proposed code will address movie filming in the village.
A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 18 to take comments on the proposal, which was written in a collaboration between village officials and Film Massena, a group of citizens who are trying to bring filmmaking and filmmaking opportunities to Massena.
The coordinator of the group is local independent filmmaker Elijah Winfrey, who recently released his first independent film, “The Ballad of Billy Badass,” which was filmed locally and uses a cast that includes local talent in front of and behind the camera.
“He and his wife are both very active in the community. He actually just released his first independent film. He approached the village about the possibility of a film permit,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees.
The code would apply to anyone who’s filming for a commercial purpose and wants to use village property.
“It outlines the process to get a permit to do so and the requirements,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said that, while the code may not be used tomorrow “by the Fox movie studios of the world,” they wanted to address everything from small independent film makers up to major studios.
“We wrote the code so it handled all levels of possible production. That way, if and when it does come to fruition, it covers all the bases. It’s going to be utilized by independent filmmakers such as Elijah,” he said.
He said there were exceptions to the code, such as those filming for personal use or a production with two or three people making up the entire cast and crew.
Mr. Winfrey had appeared before village trustees in September to discuss the Film Massena group and their goal of bringing filmmaking to the Massena area.
He told trustees that, while they want large studio productions to film in Massena, Film Massena believes that their “bread and butter” will be the smaller independent productions to start.
“Our short-term goal is to get them to notice Massena and come here to film. Our long-term goal is to be one of the top locations for independent filmmaking in New York state. Independent filmmaking is a proving ground for Hollywood. So, to use a sports analogy, we would be the farm system for Hollywood,” he said.
