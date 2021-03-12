MASSENA — Don’t hang up those ice skates just yet. While the outdoor rinks closed for the season at the beginning of March, the Massena Arena ice will be staying in place until May 1.
Recreation Director Michael McCabe said that’s because the Massena Figure Skating Club has reached out to them for ice time.
“They’re going to run a spring school,” he said.
In addition, the Recreation Commission will be running April house league hockey. There will be three divisions of play — 8U, 12U and 15U.
There will be two sessions a week, and six total sessions.
“That will start April 14th through the 30th,” Mr. McCabe said.
The cost is $40 for 12U and 15U and $30 for 8U. Participants can sign up online until March 29 or until sold out. Payments will be received at the Massena Arena.
The registration link for 8U — for 2012, 2013 and 2014 birth years — is forms.gle/owHTFzu1rjxbtkcn7.
For the 12U group — for 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 birth years — the registration link is forms.gle/oFMkSgv6FfWpiz7m9.
The 15U participants for 2007, 2006 and 2005 birth years can sign up at forms.gle/oFMkSgv6FfWpiz7m9.
Anyone with questions can call the Massena Arena at 315-769-3161.
Mr. McCabe said the ice is laid down in early October and is normally taken out the first week in April in preparation for the Massena Rod and Gun Club’s annual Sportsman’s Expo. That’s the first non-ice event of the year, but will not be held this year because of the pandemic.
He said there may be some public skating opportunities during the extended ice time, but that’s to be determined.
In the meantime, public skating and shinny hockey sessions are still on. The weekend schedule showed public skating from 7:45 to 8:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 to 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Each session is $3.
All skaters and spectators must wear a mask into the building and complete a screening form the day of skating. The electronic form can be found at forms.gle/zuCVoL11qDLuxqPB9.
