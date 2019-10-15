MASSENA — The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s Event Center at 16 Church St. is no longer an event center, at least for now.
Instead, it’s been transformed into a bone-chilling, goose bump-raising room of horrors for the Halloween season.
The chamber has teamed up with John Roder, owner of The Temple, a local fitness training facility, to present The Temple’s “Haunting On Church St.” Mr. Roder has previously organized Halloween haunts in other locations, such as the former Sears store in the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
Mr. Roder was looking for a site where he could set up this year’s event, and the chamber stepped forward.
“It was a joint effort. We saw he was looking for a place,” chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said. “We transformed the event center into a night of horrors.”
Anyone looking for a frighteningly good scare can visit from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25; 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26; and 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30. The cost is $5 per person, per walk-through.
The event on Oct. 30, also known as Devil’s Night, will be the “ultimate scare” and is strictly for adults. It will include explicit and graphic scenes and language that may not be appropriate for children. A special waiver must be signed that evening.
Photographer Aaron Hall will be on hand Oct. 25 and 26 to offer individuals opportunities to purchase metal tintype photographs of themselves.
Overall, this year’s haunt consists of about 10-plus rooms and does not have a non-scare option that was available in previous years.
“It’s totally different,” Mr. Roder said. “Nate and I put a lot of work into this. Most of this is new. It will be scary.”
A walk-through and safety presentation for volunteers was held Monday, and an assortment of costumed characters were on hand. Ian McDermott, a varsity football player at Massena Central High School was among them.
“It’s part of our giving back to the community,” he said.
Money raised will benefit two organizations.
“It’s a Massena chamber fundraiser,” Mr. Lashomb said.
In addition, Mr. Roder said, “Our goal is to give $1,000 to the Massena Youth Football League.”
