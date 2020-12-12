MASSENA — The Massena Drug-Free Community Coalition and Police Activities League of Massena are teaming up to bring some holiday spirit to the community.
They’re hosting a virtual family fun Holiday Light Decorating Contest that runs until 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Judging will be done at 2 p.m. the next day.
“We were trying to figure out something we could do to bring some positivity into the community. We figured it would help motivate people. They would be able to participate and maybe decorate. It’s definitely hard to have motivation right now the way this year’s been going. We’re hoping to put some positivity on our Facebook page and Facebook in general,” said Jason Novak, project coordinator for the Massena Drug-Free Community Coalition.
He said a previous pumpkin-carving event had gone well in October, so they wanted to offer another opportunity for participation this year. He said, because of COVID-19, they weren’t able to hold any in-person events, so they are trying to do as many as they can virtually.
“We figure this was the best way,” Mr. Novak said.
Three categories will be offered — inside holiday decorations, outside decorations and a business section. Participants can submit photos or video and to more than one section, he said.
“They can send it right to our Facebook Messenger,” he said.
Mr. Novak said they’d like to see more than just decorations if possible. Photos or videos can include family, co-workers, pets or loved ones in front of the decorations.
“We’re encouraging community members, when they take a picture of their decorations, to add their family into the photo so it shows the decorations, but also the family,” he said.
The planning committee that put the contest together will do the judging virtually, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.
“We’re still working on prizes. There will be prizes for each winner,” Mr. Novak said.
The Massena Drug-Free Community Coalition’s Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaDFC.
