MASSENA — The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s Concerts in the Park series will be moving to a new night starting in summer 2020.
The concerts have traditionally been held on Thursdays at Springs Park, but will be moving to 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, with the band playing from 6 to 8 p.m. In case of bad weather, performances will be moved to 5 to 8 p.m. the following Thursday.
Chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said they moved the day so they wouldn’t conflict with other area concerts, like those held normally on Thursdays and Sundays in Norwood and Fridays in Waddington. They also didn’t want to conflict with the Potsdam Summer Festival, which also features concerts.
“Each year we get a grant from the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. There are usually some suggestions. One of the suggestions was they thought maybe we should change our day,” he said. “We wanted to have better partnerships with our surrounding Concerts in the Park. We did our best to make sure we were not conflicting with other places. There are only so many Saturdays.”
The initial schedule for next summer includes Ten Cent Green on July 18, with a rain date of July 23; Waydown Wailers on July 25; Miss Angie’s Music on Aug. 1, with a rain date of Aug. 6; Atom Ghost on Aug. 8, with a rain date of Aug. 13; and open mic and Easy Street Band on Aug. 15, with a rain date of Aug. 20.
“This year we’ll have a bunch of children on Aug. 1 for a children’s performance. On Aug. 8, in honor of Jerry Garcia’s passing on Aug. 8, we’ll have Atom Ghost,” Mr. Lashomb said.
For open mic night, he said they’re trying to develop an audition process over the winter in the spirit of America’s Got Talent, but instead, Massena’s Got Talent. They’ll narrow it down to two or three performers who will appear with Easy Street Band on Aug. 15.
In addition to the concerts, food trucks, local vendors and various activities for children will be available starting at 5 p.m. The Nicandri Nature Center, Boys and Girls Club of Massena, Horizons, In-Law Brewing Company and An Italian Affair will be taking part in the concerts. Mr. Lashomb said they plan to have a small area for vendors.
“We changed it up to have little mini-events starting in July and ending in August. We have five to six big shows planned, kind of one from each genre,” he said. “We’re excited because we’re changing the style and expecting a lot more people to take part in it. Other things conflict on Thursday.”
Any business that is interested in sponsoring a concert can call the chamber at 315-769-3525 or email day@mymassena.com.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Concerts in the Park series, to keep the Concerts in the Park going and free to the public, can go to https://www.massenachamber.com/donations/citp-fund-2020.
Bands interested in playing in Concerts in the Park 2021 can apply at https://www.massenachamber.com/goto/bandapplication.
