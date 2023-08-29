Massena fall festival getting bigger by the day

The Massena Arts and Theater Association will be opening up the historic Schine Theater on Oct. 14 for a walk-through haunted house fundraiser. The kid-friendly walk-through will be held from noon to 5 p.m., and the scary version runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Provided photo

MASSENA — Massena village trustee and business owner Shelyn K. Peets, who’s helping to organize a “Pumpkin-palooza” fall festival in downtown Massena, says it’s getting bigger and better by the day.

“Ken (Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan) and I have been working on an event scheduled for Oct. 14 downtown with a rain date of Oct. 21. We have a great group of volunteers. We’re also working with Jason Hendricks from Explore Massena. It’s getting bigger by the day,” Peets told fellow trustees.

