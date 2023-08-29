MASSENA — Massena village trustee and business owner Shelyn K. Peets, who’s helping to organize a “Pumpkin-palooza” fall festival in downtown Massena, says it’s getting bigger and better by the day.
“Ken (Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan) and I have been working on an event scheduled for Oct. 14 downtown with a rain date of Oct. 21. We have a great group of volunteers. We’re also working with Jason Hendricks from Explore Massena. It’s getting bigger by the day,” Peets told fellow trustees.
She said about 40 vendors have submitted applications, including food and beer trucks. There will also be plenty of family fun, she said.
“We have some activities planned for the kids like face painting, pumpkin painting and bounce houses. That will all be free for them,” Peets said.
There will also be tables set up to participate in various games, including tic tac toe, checkers and cornhole.
“That will also be free,” she said.
She said some bands have been lined up, and they’ve also branched out to a house decorating contest for residents in the village and town. In addition, the day will include a large art project, and a yoga studio has signed up to participate.
She said they were also looking for funding for a fireworks show, which was addressed during the meeting when trustees agreed to donate $3,500 for Leland Green Jr. to provide the display. The money will come from the village’s publicity account.
“He would get all the permits and stuff like that,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said. “It’s high time that we start to bring the community back together with events like this. For what’s going to happen that day, I think it would be money well spent. So, I would be in favor of spending $3,500 on fireworks that would kind of be the culmination of this activity.”
Trustees were unanimous in their support, and Peets said it will be a day for the community enjoy.
“It’s just getting bigger, and we’re really excited about that. We’re getting a lot of excitement from the community as well,” she said.
“She’s really done a lot of great work. It’s going well, and I think it should be a great event,” McGowan said.
Also as part of the event, the Massena Arts and Theater Association will be opening up the historic Schine Theater that day for a walk-through haunted house fundraiser. The kid-friendly walk-through will be held from noon to 5 p.m., and the scary version runs from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost is $3 for kids 12 and under and $5 for adults and teens.
“This event is proudly brought to you by the Massena Arts and Theater Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and reviving the historic Massena Schine Theater. Your participation and ticket purchases directly contribute to the ongoing restoration efforts of this iconic landmark, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the magic of live theater and community events,” Massena Arts and Theater Association officials said in a posting on the event’s Facebook page.
