MASSENA — When Jillian Chapman takes to the ice for her solo performance during Sunday’s Massena Figure Skating Club annual Ice Show, she won’t be alone.
“It’s going to be really emotional for me. I’m having all the girls in my group come out and skate for my solo, just as kind of a last hurrah,” she said.
Ms. Chapman is this year’s lone senior skater in the show, which begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Massena Arena. She’ll be skating to “Little Wonders,” by Rob Thomas.
Some of the lyrics include:
Our lives are made
In these small hours
These little wonders
These twists and turns of fate
Time falls away
But these small hours
These small hours still remain
She said it’s about remembering.
“You won’t really think about the achievements and all the great things that will happen, but you’ll remember the little moments,” she said.
This will be her 13th year of skating with the club.
“I think I started when I was five,” she said.
Ms. Chapman said what drew her interest was a sign near McDonalds that promoted the Massena Figure Skating Club.
“My parents were like, ‘Well, might as well do something,’” she said.
She’s been skating with the club ever since. She and other club members recently participated in the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid, and all came home with a medal from their group. Ms. Chapman, Kaicey Eggleston and Diamond Barrett were awarded third place, Erica LaVigne was awarded second place, and Caitlyn Reed and Jenna Granger were awarded first place.
“I’ve made a lot of really good friends. Every single girl running up and down here are some of the best people I’ve ever met,” Ms. Chapman said.
Among those she has worked with over the years are the smaller kids who are just beginning their figure skating careers.
“They’re my group. I have a relationship with the little kids that I never thought I’d have, ever,” she said.
The club’s season runs from October to March or April, but Ms. Chapman’s will finish at the end of February because of her commitment to the high school musical.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, more than I ever thought it would be. But it’s so rewarding because of all the relationships I’ve made with people and being able to see myself grow,” she said.
What role, if any, skating will play in her future remains to be determined.
“I want to, but it depends where I go to college,” she said.
Sunday’s Massena Figure Skating Club show is titled “Arctic Ice.” Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens ages 62 and over, and $1 for students. There will also be sales of skating merchandise and flowers, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
