MASSENA — Three graduating seniors will be performing in their final Massena Figure Skating Club annual ice show this year.
The show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Massena Arena.
On the ice will be senior skaters Erica Lavigne, Jenna Granger and Emma Jarrett, who are all graduating this year from Massena Central High School.
“They have been a huge part of our club and we will miss them greatly. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” club officials said in a statement.
Other club members, young and old, will be joining the seniors for the show. They’ve been skating since the season opened on Oct. 18, and they’ll hold their dress rehearsal on Feb. 10 in preparation for the Feb. 13 performance.
“We have over 90 skaters preparing tirelessly to perform for the public,” the club said.
The show will be a look back at the past, skating to this year’s theme of “The Games We Play,” which will include numbers such as “Pac Man Fever,” “Hall of Fame,” “The Price Is Right” and more.
Tickets will be available at the door — $5 general admission, $3 for senior citizens and $1 for current students.
The show, which wasn’t held in 2021 because of the pandemic, is sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating.
The season doesn’t end with the ice show. The Massena Figure Skating Club’s schedule calls for Basic Skills Competition on a date to be announced, Massena Test Session on March 25 and Massena Invitational Competition on March 26 and 27. Events are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic changes.
The Massena Invitational, hosted by the Massena Figure Skating Club, is an annual, non-qualifying competition which offers a variety of singles and group events, and adult categories in many disciplines. It’s open to any amateur skater who is a member in good standing with U.S. Figure Skating or Skate Canada.
More information about the club and its February show can be found at wdt.me/cwCbJb or on the club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MassenaFigureskating. Email the club at MassenaFSC@gmail.com.
