MASSENA — A Massena film studio is looking for anyone who’s interested in taking part in future productions.
“I am looking for more team members to join my studio,” Elijah Winfrey from Elijah Winfrey Studios said.
He said team members are needed in a number of areas.
“I am looking for team members for our makeup effects department or our art department or our script writing department. That is the big one,” Mr. Winfrey said. “We’re looking for actors and actresses; we’re looking for audio technicians; we’re looking for people who can run social media sites. We’re looking for a little bit of everything.”
He said he already has a good core of about 14 people right now, but wants to add more because of future filming plans. Experience would help, he said, but it’s not necessary.
“If they have an interest in it, I will train them, especially when it comes to screen writing and things like that because I’ve done that a little bit. So, I can help them if they’re willing to learn and they’re interested, and I would love for them to get a hold of me,” Mr. Winfrey said.
When a project comes up, he said he’ll put the work out to the individuals on his team first. If nobody from the team is interested, he said he’ll do outside auditions or outside interviews to fill any positions available for upcoming films.
“The benefit of being on the team is you’re going to get those offers first, and every team member when they do work is going to have a contract for whatever project they’re working on. They will actually be paid, which sounds like a ridiculous thing to have to say, but there are a lot of independent productions that don’t pay their people, where they just give them a DVD of whatever it is and say, ‘That’s your payment,’” Mr. Winfrey said. “Everybody who works for me gets paid to work for me. It would just be the details of how much they will get paid, which will be figured out in the contract before they ever do a project for me.”
He said one of the reasons he’s looking for extra team members is because he has 10 different scripts in the works simultaneously — a mixture of short films, feature films and miniseries. “The Ballad of Billy Badass” has already been released and is available for free viewing at www.vimeo.com/522054089, and he’s finishing the filming of his second movie, “Captain Corpse.”
“After I filmed Billy Badass, we went directly into production on my second feature film, ‘Captain Corpse,’ which we have to finish up in May. We have like two days left of filming on that, but you know, Mother Nature had other plans, which is why we’re having to wait until May,” Mr. Winfrey said. “But, after ‘Captain Corpse’ is done, I don’t know what my next movie is going to be because I’ve got 10 different scripts all going at the same time. They’re not all finished, so what I’m foreseeing is that coming up in the fall there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for writers to make some money helping me finish these scripts.”
Once “Captain Corpse” is finished, he said there will be more money available for someone to help with editing the movie, something he had done by himself on “The Ballad of Billy Badass.”
A one-year film academy organized by the Film Massena group is set to launch its pilot program in fall 2022, and Mr. Winfrey said that if a class had already gone through, he would turn to those participants first to see if they wanted to work on a project. Until then, he said he’s looking for anyone who’s interested in the movie-making process to join his team.
“So, I’m just looking to see if there’s anybody out there that wants to make a little extra money doing some creative things. There’s going to be a lot of writing opportunities coming up in the fall, so that’s why I figured I’d throw it out there,” he said. “I don’t really care about your age. You can be 65 and if you can write a script, we can write a script. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It just matters to me that you are willing to learn and that you do the work.”
Anyone who’s interested can reach Mr. Winfrey by email at elijahwinfreybooking@gmail.com with the subject line of “Studio.” He said the better option is to reach him on the studio’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ElijahWinfreyStudios.
