MASSENA — Massena’s traditional Labor Day Solidarity Parade and Field Day festivities are back this year after a one-year cancellation.
No parade was held in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time the celebration had been canceled since its inception in 1981.
But, Massena Solidarity Day Committee Co-Chair Ronald McDougall said, this year it returns to its previous form. He co-chairs the committee with Randy Woodside.
“We’re very much having a parade for sure,” Mr. McDougall said.
This year’s theme is “Honoring Front Line and Essential Workers,” and he said among those participating will be state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. She had marched with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032, representing the New York Power Authority, during the 2019 parade, and was also a participant in the 2017 and 2018 parades.
Candidates for upcoming elections are also a regular part of the parade, marching with one of the units.
As in the past, the parade route for Solidarity Day Labor Day Parade XLI starts at Center and Willow streets at 11 a.m. and marches through the downtown corridor to Springs Park for field day festivities for union members and their families.
Mr. McDougall said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is tentatively scheduled to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Springs Park after the parade.
Parade donation tickets are available again this year, for $10 American or $13 Canadian. Proceeds are used for the Solidarity Day parade.
The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000, and seven runner-up cash prizes will also be awarded — $5,000 second prize, $1,000 third prize, $500 fourth prize, $300 fifth prize, $200 sixth prize and $100 seventh prize. The winner will be announced at Springs Park on Monday.
The Solidarity Parade was started 37 years ago by Roger B. Clough, former business manager for the IBEW Local 2032, and Stephan R. Matzan, former president of United Auto Workers Local 465, and it has been a Labor Day tradition in Massena since then.
