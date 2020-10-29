MASSENA — With Halloween quickly creeping up, Mayor Timmy J. Currier has issued some suggestions for celebrating the observance in the village, including limiting the time and distance for trick-or-treating.
One of his primary concerns is safety for those taking part in Halloween celebrations, whether trick-or-treating door-to-door or handing out candy to the little ghosts and goblins.
“COVID-19 has many citizens concerned about safety on Halloween. The New York state Health Department has issued guidelines and recommendations to ensure the safety and health of everyone on Halloween. Safety and respect should be our theme for Halloween this year,” Mr. Currier said.
Those guidelines can be found online at http://wdt.me/7eZcnY or picked up at the village clerk’s office.
Among the creative ways the Health Department suggests celebrating more safely are to organize a virtual Halloween costume party with costumes and games; to have a neighborhood car parade or vehicle caravan for families to show off their costumes while staying in their vehicles and remaining socially distanced; or to create a home or neighborhood scavenger hunt where parents or guardians give their kids candy when they find each “clue.”
Mr. Currier also has several suggestions.
“If someone chooses not to hand out treats this year, respect their decision. If you choose not to participate, it is recommended that you leave exterior lights off and place a visible sign on your door, ‘No Trick or Treating,’” he said.
Mr. Currier said anyone who is handing out treats should avoid personal contact with the trick-or-treaters and only give out or pick up commercially wrapped treats.
He also suggests a time and distance limit for trick-or-treating.
“It is highly recommended that trick-or-treating be concluded by 7 p.m. this year and that trick-or-treaters remain in their own neighborhood.” he said.
Those who don’t plan to go door-to-door can still get their share of treats during the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat. The event, which is supported by several community partners, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the front circle at Massena Central High School.
“We encourage the community to enjoy this safe way to celebrate Halloween this year,” Mr. Currier said.
Whether going door-to-door or taking part in Trunk or Treat, he said all COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed, including social distancing, small family household groups and wearing masks. In addition, he said, individuals should wash their hands frequently and, if possible, bring hand sanitizer with them.
