MASSENA — Massena Memorial Hospital took a moment to recognize Judy Tubolino, RN, for her hard work and dedication to improving patient care. Tubolino retired, after a career that began in 1979.
Tubolino first began working for MMH in May of 1982, working in the Intensive and Cardiac Care Unit.
In July of 1987 she moved on from MMH, returning in November of 1990.
Tubolino assumed the role of Director of Infection Control/Epidemiology and Employee Health. In this role she was responsible for the entire hospital staff, ensuring strict guidelines were met .
She also served on numerous committees in the following twelve years, assisted with performance improvement activities and managed the staff in the Central Sterile departmentIt was also during this time she earned her Master’s Degree in Community Health Administration and Wellness Promotion from California College for Health Sciences
In May of 2002 Tubolino became Director of Primary Care Centers and Practice Administrator at C-PH. In 2016 she re-joined, as the Director of Performance Improvement and Risk Management. She will continue in this role per diem moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.