MASSENA — Christmas trees set up in at the Massena Public Library are not only celebrating the holidays, they’re also introducing patrons to various nonprofit organizations.
As part of the library’s annual “Making Spirits Bright Celebration,” which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, nonprofit organizations were invited to set up and decorate a Christmas tree. Everyone in attendance on Saturday is invited to vote for their favorite Christmas tree, as they take part in an afternoon of holiday music and refreshments.
“I reached out to different nonprofits in our community and invited them to set up a tree,” library Director Elaine Dunne said.
As of Thursday, seven trees, including one from the library, were set up in the library’s Main Reading Room.
“We have a good turnout. We’re really pleased with the turnout this year. We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Ms. Dunne said.
Each tree is designed in its own fashion that reflects the organization.
“They are all unique in their own one way. Ones that are from religious organizations would reflect the spirit of the season. The others reflect different work places,” she said.
For example, the tree put up by the Healthy Initiative lists their different programs on their Christmas decorations. A tree from Trinity Catholic School contains decorations that were handmade by students in the different grades. The Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum tree is adorned with postcards of historic Massena sites and commemorative ornaments. Calvary Baptist Church put up not only a tree, but also a cross to represent the season. The library’s tree contains, of course, books and bookmarks.
Ms. Dunne said the trees have a couple of objectives.
“It allows the public to see the beautiful trees in the library and it’s a chance to connect with a nonprofit,” she said.
The nonprofit organizations have also provided information that explain their services.
This will be the third year nonprofit organizations have been invited to set up trees for the holiday season.
The event was held at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum the first year, and has been at the library since then.
