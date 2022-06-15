MASSENA — The summer season is starting out as a busy one for the Massena Recreation Department, with pickleball, the summer recreation program and youth soccer on the horizon.
Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said five pickleball courts are already available inside the Massena Arena.
“Those are available Monday through Friday until 3 o’clock. We’re just telling people to make sure that they call ahead just to make sure that there’s no conflict with another group in here doing something else,” he said.
He said there are a varying number of pickleball players who are currently using the arena courts. Most of them bring their own equipment, but the recreation department also has some available.
“Sometimes there’s four (players), sometimes there’s more than four. I think that crowd will certainly pick up. The group that comes in, a lot of them are in education. So, once school is out it will pick up even more,” Mr. McCabe said.
That’s not a problem because more pickleball courts are on the way for the arena annex and Alcoa Field tennis courts.
“There are courts over at the tennis courts at Alcoa Field, but we are redoing the tennis courts in July. They’re being resurfaced. Two tennis courts and four pickleball courts will be the end product,” he said.
Those will be available once the resurfacing is complete, and the nearby basketball court at Alcoa Park is also being resurfaced.
The pickleball courts will also be available at the annex in the near future, making about 11 courts available to the public for free.
In addition to pickleball, the department is gearing up for its annual summer recreation program, which begins on June 27 and runs until Aug. 5.
Playgrounds for the drop-in program will be set up at Nightengale, Jefferson and Madison elementary schools and Alcoa Field. Participants can enjoy activities at the playgrounds, trips to the Massena Town Beach, including an all-day affair on Wednesdays, and field trips.
Also on the near horizon is the youth soccer program. Registration is underway until Friday. The cost is $50 per player, which includes jersey and shorts. Online registration is available atwdt.me/Youth_Soccer.
“Everything is online and they would be emailed an invoice,” Mr. McCabe said.
The program is for players in pre-kindergarten through grade 10, and games are held at the Massena Arena, Jefferson, Madison and Nightengale elementary schools, and the high school
“That starts Aug. 1 and will go until the end of September,” he said.
For more information, visit the Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.