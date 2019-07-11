MASSENA — Massena recreation officials hope to make a trip to Calypso Waterpark a reality this year by combining participants in the Massena and Louisville summer recreation programs.
“We have combined with Louisville Recreation. We’re going to be combining more or less our numbers and make this trip happen. They think they’re going to get probably 20 (participants),” Recreation Director Michael McCabe said.
The trip was originally scheduled for July 17, but has now been moved to Aug. 6, a few days before the Massena summer recreation program concludes for the year. Transportation will leave at 8:30 a.m. and return at 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 for both transportation and a ticket.
The trip was scheduled for the 2018 and 2017 summer recreation programs, but didn’t receive enough interest to get it off the ground. However, there was enough interest in 2016 and the trip went as planned.
“I’d say we probably had six people sign up last year,” Mr. McCabe said.
He said they may cap the number of participants from Massena and Louisville at 40 this year.
Calypso Waterpark is located in Ontario, and includes the largest wave pool in Canada, more than 35 slides, 100 water games and two theme rivers.
To sign up for the trip, call the Massena Recreation Department at 315-769-3161.
The trip is part of the Massena summer recreation program schedule of events. The program began July 1 and runs until Aug. 9, with activities from Monday through Friday at playgrounds at Jefferson, Madison and Nightengale elementary schools, as well as Alcoa Field.
Games and activities are offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the individual playgrounds, and a trip to the Massena Town Beach is held in the afternoon following a free lunch at Jefferson Elementary School. Wednesdays are a full day at the beach, with Stewart’s providing a free lunch for participants, and Fridays are reserved for field trips.
“It’s a six-week program again. It goes five days during the week,” Mr. McCabe said.
This year’s beach trips include special “Wacky Wednesday” events. The participants have enjoyed slip ‘n’ slide kickball and Frisbee golf, and upcoming are tie dye water balloon wars on July 31 and make your own ice cream day on Aug. 7.
Other upcoming programs include the 39th annual Boss Frog Jumping Contest, which begins at 9 a.m. July 18 at the Massena Arena; Street Hockey Skills Week from Aug. 5 to 9; and Youth Soccer from Aug. 5 to Sept. 27.
Nerf Wars is scheduled to return on Sept. 14 at the Massena Arena.
