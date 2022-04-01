MASSENA — Rotarians and students from the Massena Central High School Interact Club will be firing up the grill and flipping pancakes today for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
The drive-thru event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena. People can drive up, pay the $8 in cash, check or credit card, and head home with three pancakes and three sausages with real maple syrup and real butter. Homemade donuts will also be available while they last.
About 400 people went through the drive-thru lane last year, according to Massena Rotary President James A. Murphy.
“We were really pleased last year. Everything was very steady,” he said.
The Rotary’s pancake breakfast had traditionally been held in the J.W. Leary Junior High School gymnasium on the same day as the high school’s spring musical.
“The kids would actually come down and do a little performing. It was a great little advertisement for that. You don’t get the same thing with a drive-thru,” Mr. Murphy said.
They may not be able to perform during the pancake breakfast, but the high school’s Musical Theater Department will be on stage this weekend with “High School Musical.” Show times are 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. today.
Additional Rotary funds were raised through a silent auction that was held during the sit-down pancake breakfast.
However, when COVID-19 hit, the Rotarians came up with another plan — the drive-thru breakfast, without the silent auction. There will, however, be a 50/50 raffle.
“We announce it right at noon live on Facebook,” Mr. Murphy said.
The pancake breakfast fundraiser is an important part of Rotary’s efforts to give back to the community, he said.
“You see this with all of the service organizations. It’s just becoming tougher and tougher to raise funds for the programs you’re trying to do,” he said.
Among the Rotary projects is a scholarship program.
“It’s so important for the scholarship program,” he said.
New this year are bags filled with essential items for the homeless, which were created during a work bee. Mr. Murphy said Rotarian Darcy Sharpe is behind that effort.
“These things don’t happen without people plunking down a little bit of money for pancakes,” he said.
A second pancake breakfast is scheduled for 6 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 during the Massena Mega Reunion, the gathering of all Massena Central graduating classes from the 1980s. That will be held at the junior high.
