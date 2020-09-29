MASSENA — It will be music to dine by Thursday at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
Ten Cent Green will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the food court to kick off the Massena Chamber of Commerce concert series. The band plays classic country, modern rock and pop music.
The group would have traditionally played in the chamber’s Concerts in the Park Series during the summer, but no concerts were held — until now.
“Because of COVID, they couldn’t have them this summer,” mall Manager Erica Leonard said.
She serves as a member of the chamber’s Board of Directors, and offered the mall as a site for the concerts.
“I was asked to be on the board for the chamber. They needed a location, so I offered the mall for free,” she said. “We have the proper filtration and we have the space.”
Although the Chamber of Commerce staff are still on layoff, the Board of Directors has remained active.
“That’s right, your chamber has been working hard trying to serve the community, giving you all some well deserved entertainment,” Ten Cent Green posted on its Facebook page.
Ms. Leonard said concerts will be held at the mall every Thursday in October. She said they’re currently looking for a group that would like to perform the Oct. 8 concert.
“If anybody wants to sign up for that date they can contact me,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
She can be reached at 315-764-1001.
The mall’s Facebook page, which announces the latest activities, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/shopstlawrence.
