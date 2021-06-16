MASSENA — The Massena Recreation Department’s summer recreation program will be back in full swing after COVID-19 forced the program to come up with alternatives last summer.
The playgrounds at Alcoa Field Park and Springs Park were eventually able to open, as was the Massena Town Beach. Also returning when the state entered Phase 4 were adult softball, pickleball at the Massena Arena and the Massena Youth Soccer Program. But the bulk of the summer recreation program was done virtually.
This year’s program begins June 28 and runs through Aug. 6 with some minor changes from previous years. It begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Supervised/organized programs will be located this year only at the Massena High School,” recreation officials said in announcing the return of summer recreation.
They said participants can be dropped off at the high school or can be picked up by a bus at Bushnell Field near Jefferson Elementary School, Alcoa Field and North Main Park near Madison Elementary School. The bus will bring them to the high school for the program. Pick-up will start at 9 a.m. and will take place only once a day.
“Drop off at the high school is strongly preferred as bus occupancy may be limited,” recreation officials said.
At the high school, participants will take part in games and activities from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. An arts and crafts instructor will be on hand to offer a variety of projects for children of all ages.
After receiving a free lunch at the high school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, kids will be bused to the Massena Town Beach. Wednesday is an all-day beach day with a free lunch provided to all children participating in the morning program. The Wednesday lunch sponsors include Stewart’s, An Italian Affair, Subway and SeaComm Federal Credit Union. Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers is providing the drinks.
Buses will pick up swimmers starting at 11:30 a.m. at the high school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will leave the beach at about 3:30 p.m. daily. Parents or guardians must sign a consent form for each child riding the bus to the beach and/or high school pick-up.
The summer recreation program is a “drop-in” program, allowing adults to drop off and pick up their children any time they wish at the high school and beach. If children become unruly, they will be sent home at any time during the program.
Officials said parents or guardians can register their children ahead of time by calling the Massena Recreation Department at 315-769-3161, or on the first day their child attends the program, if space exists. A summer recreation registration form can be found at wdt.me/YCbnQS. A summer recreation waiver and liability waiver is located at wdt.me/Zkxw4c. Both forms must be completed for each child.
Participants must be at least 5 years old to attend the morning program and 7 years old to ride the bus to the beach. Children under 7 must be picked up before the end of the morning portion at 11:30 a.m.
Participants are asked to bring a backpack, swimsuit, sunscreen, water bottle, multiple masks and a possible change of clothes. Masks will be required while indoors and on the bus.
For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 315-769-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.