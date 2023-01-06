MASSENA — The Massena Village Board is applying for grant funding that they hope will help with the restoration of the historic Schine Theater in downtown Massena.
The funding would be through round seven of the RESTORE NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program.
The program provides municipalities with financial assistance for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties. It encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said funding is available for projects involving the demolition, deconstruction, rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of vacant, abandoned, condemned and surplus properties, including residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings.
Applicants must be initiated by municipalities, demonstrate at least a 10% match, and hold a public hearing to discuss the application and the property assessment list. The village board will hold a public hearing during their Jan. 17 meeting to take comments on the proposal.
“This is for a Restore grant that the village is applying for to help revitalize the theater. Should we be funded, that money would go towards the Schine Theater,” Ms. Chatland said.
The nonprofit Massena Arts and Theater Association was seeking $2,102,000 of DRI funding toward the anticipated $2,127,000 cost to stabilize the theater and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use. However, it did not make the final list of projects approved by state officials. The organization has already undertaken several projects to bring the opening of the theater closer to reality. The last grant they received was used completely for asbestos abatement.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t funded through the DRI. So, we’re hoping that we’ll be more successful in applying for this grant,” Ms. Chatland said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said they’ve been told that the village had a better opportunity to receive funding through the RESTORE NY grant rather than the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“When we spoke to our people that we work with on the DRI, reps from Department of State and Empire State Development, they both kind of said that they felt this was a better match. So, we’re really hopeful at this point,” he said.
Ms. Chatland said the village had been successful in obtaining previous funding from the program, one for the Mercantile building on the corner of Water and Main streets and another for the Gristmill Pub on Water Street.
“Hopefully we can keep the streak alive,” Mr. Paquin said.
